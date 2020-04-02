Aurora extends emergency declaration to May 15

The City of Aurora announced Wednesday they would be extending the west suburb’s emergency declaration through May 15 to battle the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency declaration includes closures of City Hall and all other city properties, including parks, playgrounds, museums, the golf course and the zoo, Aurora officials said. However, the declaration may be “withdrawn earlier if the emergency no longer exists.”

“We continue to work together to preserve the public health, safety and welfare of our community,” Mayor Richard C. Irvin said. “As a community, I am asking us to double down on our decisions to stay at home and practice social distancing if we need to go outside for essential services. Thank you to everyone for doing their part, especially to those on the front lines battling this virus daily.”

Mayor Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman are among the Aurora residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both continue to work from their homes.

Aurora saw its first coronavirus death March 23, when a 90-year-old man died two days after being diagnosed.