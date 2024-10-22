Suburban man dies in three-vehicle crash; two others injured

A suburban man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Farnsworth Avenue and Mountain Street, police said.

According to preliminary reports, a white 2024 Nissan Kicks was heading east on Mountain Street when it tried to cross Farnsworth Avenue and collided with at least one of two northbound vehicles: a black 2008 Cadillac Escalade and a maroon 1997 Ford Explorer.

The impact caused the Explorer to roll over, trapping its driver, a 27-year-old man from Aurora, inside. Firefighters had to extricate him from the vehicle, and he was rushed to Ascension Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a few hours later, and authorities have not yet identified him.

Two other individuals from the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.