Aurora welcomes diverse group of businesses to Fox Valley Mall

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 10, 2024 8:09am CDT
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago

Fox Valley Mall welcomes 12 new businesses

The City of Aurora said 85% of the businesses that recently opened in the mall are minority-owned, reflecting the growing diversity of the community.

AURORA, Ill. - A dozen new businesses recently opened in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall.

Mayor Richard Irvin was scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for twelve new tenants, the largest group of new businesses in the mall's history. 

The City of Aurora said 85% of the businesses are minority-owned, reflecting the growing diversity of the community.

The new shops and eateries include GND Gold & Diamonds, a purveyor of fine jewelry; New Beautee, a natural body care store relocating from Bolingbrook; UTime Gamers, a family-friendly gaming venue; and a variety of clothing stores.

Showroom Chi features upscale streetwear, hotRAGS offers a variety of new-age clothing choices, DDC Wraps with African-inspired clothing and accessories, and XIMI-V with popular Asian-themed products. 

Foodies will have new options as well, with Exotic Snack Guys offering international treats, Molly's Cupcakes tempting with gourmet creations, and Sushi Mania providing grab-and-go sushi and poke bowls. Island Boy Food Truck brings a taste of the islands, while Zesty Xpress Food Truck offers Middle Eastern and Indian flavors.

The ceremony will be followed by individual ribbon cuttings at each storefront.