Aurora to kick off holiday season this Friday

The holiday spirit is officially descending upon the western suburbs this week as Aurora gears up to host its annual Winter Lights Festival on Friday.

The festive event promises a delightful parade, with none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the way.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the occasion, 10-year-old Aria Lamen of Aurora has been bestowed the honor of lighting the city tree. Aria's recognition stems from her heroic act this year when she saved her mother's life during a medical emergency.

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the night sky over the Fox River will be ablaze with a dazzling display of fireworks. The festivities are set to kick off at 6 p.m.