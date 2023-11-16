New Italian restaurant AMORE MIO opening in Aurora

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AMORE MIO | Provided

This holiday season, the city of Aurora welcomes a delightful addition to its downtown scene with the grand opening of AMORE MIO, an Italian restaurant and piano bar.

The unveiling ceremony, including a ribbon-cutting event, is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at 33 W. New York Street in Aurora.

AMORE MIO, owned by Chef Roberto Avila – a former professional soccer player, real estate expert, and accomplished restaurateur – pays tribute to the classic Italian American eateries that defined mid-20th century New York City.

The establishment boasts an exquisite dining room on the first floor and a lively piano bar in the basement, featuring a lounge and live music.