Aurora man accused of attempted murder in Naperville denied pre-trial release

An Aurora man was denied pre-trial release after being accused of shooting a woman in Naperville in a car and robbing her.

Jarvell Rainey, 21, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony and armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

His charges stem from a shooting that occurred June 23 in the 1000 block of Iroquois Avenue in Naperville.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound on the right side of her chest.

She was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Further details on her condition haven't been released.

Following an investigation, police said Rainey and another individual drove to Motel 6, at 1585 Naperville-Wheaton Road, and picked up the woman who sat in the back of the vehicle.

Rainey allegedly punched the woman in her right eye and shot her before stealing her wallet, cellphone, backpack and cash.

After the shooting, police said Rainey forced the woman out of the car before they continued driving away.

Authorities identified Rainey as a suspect in the case and an arrest warrant was issued for him on June 28.

On July 8, Rainey was found leaving a Comfort Inn in North Aurora and getting into a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped by police and he was taken into custody without incident.

"Acts of violence that put our residents in danger cannot and will not be tolerated in our city. The men and women of the Naperville Police Department did an outstanding job of quickly identifying a suspect and setting a plan in motion to apprehend Mr. Rainey and hold him accountable for his actions," said Chief Arres. "I would like to thank all of the jurisdictions that assisted in Mr. Rainey's apprehension. A special thanks to State’s Attorney Berlin and his staff for their assistance and guidance on this case."

Rainey will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, set for Aug. 5.



