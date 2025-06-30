Aurora man charged with murder after deadly apartment shooting, police say

The Brief Nathanael Carire-Arocho, 44, faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges after a deadly Sunday shooting in Aurora. The victim, Tirom Kirksey Jr., died at a hospital; cause of death is under investigation. Police said the shooting followed a dispute between acquaintances; Carire-Arocho is in custody awaiting transfer.



A man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at an Aurora apartment Sunday evening.

Nathanael Carire-Arocho, 44, of Aurora, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Aurora police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Aurora.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. He was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center, where he died at 6:39 p.m., authorities said.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tirom Kirksey Jr., of Aurora. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, and toxicology results are pending.

Police said the shooting followed a dispute between two acquaintances. Further details haven't been released.

What's next:

Carire-Arocho is in custody with Aurora police and is awaiting transfer to the Kane County Jail.