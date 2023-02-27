Aurora man charged with possessing suspected child pornography

An Aurora man has been arrested for allegedly possessing suspected child pornography.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 23, Aurora police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Valayna Drive.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices that contained suspected child pornography, police said.

Jeremy Lenerville | Aurora Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Jeremy Lenerville, 40, was taken into custody and is being held at the DuPage County Jail on a bail of $250,000.

Should he post bond, police say he can have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, and he would have to surrender all firearms, ammunition, and his FOID card.