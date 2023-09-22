Aurora man charged with selling cocaine in Naperville area

An Aurora man has been charged with selling cocaine in the west suburbs.

Alejandro Urzua Jr., 25, was arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation by Naperville police. Officers executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at Urzua's home in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue in Aurora and found a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Police also recovered narcotics packaging materials, cash and four guns.

Urzua was taken into custody and charged with two counts of unlawful manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. A juvenile was also arrested but was subsequently released without charges.

No further information was provided.