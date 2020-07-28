Aurora man gets 14 years in prison for armed robbery

article

A 29-year-old west suburban man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for an armed robbery in Aurora.

Clayton W. Vaughan agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to armed robbery, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 10:45 p.m. June 30, Vaughan went into a store in the 900 block of South Lake Street, jumped the counter and hit the clerk with a metal rod, prosecutors said. He got control of a gun the clerk had and fled the store.

Vaughan is eligible for day-to-day sentencing and receives 748 days credit for time served at the Kane County Jail.