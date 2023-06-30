Aurora man sentenced to 22 years for 2020 murder

An Aurora man who pleaded guilty to a 2020 murder has been sentenced 22 years in prison.

Trevor C. White Jr., 20, submitted the plea as his trial in the murder of 20-year-old John H. Smith was set to begin

Around midnight on Feb. 7, 2020, White arrived at the home of his ex-girlfriend's sister with a 9mm handgun in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue. White's former girlfriend, her sister, and Smith were all at the home.

He tried to convince his former girlfriend to leave with him but she refused and tried to get him out of the residence.

White then shot Smith in the side and killed him, according to officials.

Trevor C. White Jr. | Kane County State's Attorney

"Trevor White was an emotional 16-year-old when his on-again, off-again 20-year-old girlfriend ended their relationship. He then made several poor choices – to go see her, to get a gun, and to shoot John Smith instead of leaving the apartment. He had no criminal history," Attorney Kelly M. Orland said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Illinois law requires White to serve the full sentence. He receives credit for 1,215 days served in the Kane County jail.