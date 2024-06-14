Aurora man sentenced for arson, assault and car theft

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after committing arson and, days later, hitting a woman before stealing a car from a bystander who intervened.

Prosecutors said Victor Alvarez entered a home where he previously lived on March 9, 2023, threatened the occupants, and started a fire, causing damage. Alvarez told police he started the fire because he was upset with his roommates.

On March 15, Alvarez struck a woman in the face several times on a public sidewalk in Aurora. A bystander stepped in to help the victim, at which point Alvarez stole the man's car and fled the scene.

Alvarez, 55, agreed to plead guilty and received a sentence of 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the arson, and four years for the battery and car theft.

Victor Alvarez

"This sentence holds the defendant accountable for his dangerous and harmful actions. My thanks to the Aurora Police and Fire Departments for their work on these cases," Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said in a statement.

Additionally, Alvarez must register for 10 years in accordance with the Arson Registration Act.