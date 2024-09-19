Suburban man arrested after allegedly making sexual advances toward rideshare driver on I-88

An Aurora man was arrested this week after he allegedly made sexual advances toward a rideshare driver on a Chicago area interstate.

Chenna R. Borra, 30, has been charged with aggravated battery on a public way, criminal sexual abuse and simple battery.

On Wednesday, a woman, who was driving for a rideshare company, was transporting Borra on Interstate 88 near Interstate 355 when he allegedly began making sexual advances toward her.

Chenna Borra

Borra was dropped off in Schaumburg and the victim immediately reported the rider to police.

Borra was arrested and taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a pretrial detention hearing.

No additional information has been made available by police at this time.