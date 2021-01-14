Aurora man shot to death in Montgomery

An Aurora man died after being shot Tuesday in west suburban Montgomery.

Officers responding to the shooting, which happened about 11:30 a.m. that day, found 29-year-old Andrew Contreras suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the Route 30 overpass near Route 31, Montgomery police said.

Contreras was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Montgomery police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate the shooting.