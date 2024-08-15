Aurora man tased, arrested after pistol-whipping person he knew: sheriff

A 51-year-old Aurora man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly pistol-whipping a man he knew.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Crane Street around noon, where they found a man with minor head injuries. The victim told deputies that Javier Morales, who he knew through business dealings, had struck him with a firearm before leaving the scene in a black Ford Taurus.

Deputies said they tracked Morales to his home where he refused to comply with orders. Officers then used a taser to subdue Morales before taking him into custody.

Javier Morales and the items recovered from his properties | Kane County Sheriffs Office

A search of Morales’ home uncovered a Kel-Tech Sub 2000 rifle, several high-capacity magazines, and ammunition, according to the sheriff's office. However, the weapon used in the assault was not found.

Deputies later searched a business owned by Morales where they reportedly discovered a short-barrel rifle, a second Kel-Tech rifle, and more ammunition.

Morales is facing the following charges: