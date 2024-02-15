Aurora marks five-year anniversary of Henry Pratt mass shooting

As the country grapples with yet another mass shooting, the city of Aurora on Thursday marked five years since its own tragedy — the Henry Pratt mass shooting.

Mayor Richard Irvin read the names of the five men murdered in 2019. They were killed when a disgruntled co-worker walked into the company's warehouse and opened fire.

Six others were injured, including five police officers.

Tonight, first responders, former employees, and family members came together to mark the milestone.

Among them, Tom Wehner, the father of the youngest victim killed on his first day as an intern. He and loved ones of the other victims saw for the first time a bench that has the names of the victims engraved on it.

The bench will eventually be placed outside the Aurora Police Department building.