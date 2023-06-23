Aurora mourns loss of Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns

The city of Aurora is saddened to announce the funeral arrangements for 7th Ward Alderwoman Scheketa Hart-Burns, who passed away on Monday.

She made history as the first African American elected to the Aurora City Council in 1991.

During her tenure, Alderwoman Hart-Burns was a dedicated public servant and a fierce advocate for youth, senior citizens, and the underserved. She played a pivotal role in launching over two dozen organizations, leaving a lasting impact on the community she served.

To honor her memory, a special procession will pass City Hall next Friday, followed by a public viewing at Mount Olive Church. The homegoing celebration will take place on July 1st at the Cathedral of Grace St. John AME Church.

Alderwoman Hart-Burns is the first sitting member of the Aurora City Council to pass away while in office.