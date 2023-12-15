Trailblazing Aurora police commander retires after 30 years of service

Liz Robinson-Chan, Aurora Police Department's trailblazing commander, is being recognized for her significant contributions after 30 years of service.

Throughout her career, Robinson-Chan achieved several milestones, including becoming the department's first black female sergeant, lieutenant, and commander.

Her achievements have opened doors for other women in law enforcement. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Robinson-Chan has also overcome breast cancer and a brain tumor, demonstrating her resilience.

As she enters retirement, Robinson-Chan plans to focus on her family and community service. Her dedication and leadership serve as an inspiration to others in the field.