Aurora police find copious amount of drugs during traffic stop

Police found more than $18,000 in cash and more than 300 pills during a traffic stop in west suburban Aurora Tuesday night.

"They have a bunch of Alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone in – with other people’s names on, the thing wrapped up in money — sock full of money," an officer can be heard saying on bodycam video.

The Special Operations Unit found $18,645 in cash, 250 grams of marijuana, 231 Xanax pills, 108 oxycodone, 25 pills of molly, and a digital scale all in the car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A search of the vehicle yielded $18,645 USC, 254.81 grams cannabis, 231 pills of Alprazolam (Xanax), 108 pills of Oxycodone, 25 pills MDMA and a digital scale.

The officers were conducting surveillance on the suspect and knew he had a felony warrant out for his arrest. They pulled him over, smelled marijuana, and found the drugs and cash in the car.

Lieutenant Greg Spayth says the incident was a sizable bust that will keep these drugs off the street.

"These are usually going into the hands of our teenagers and our younger adults out there, so anytime you can get a good arrest like this, any hit that we can make that takes this out of the hands of the kids, that's great," Spayth said.

There was a man and a woman in the car. They are both now charged with multiple Class X felonies.