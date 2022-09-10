Aurora police investigating shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrives at a hospital
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said they are investigating a report of shots fired at Phillips Park, as a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital.
Aurora police said on Facebook that officers were at the park interviewing witnesses on Saturday night. They asked the public to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Phillips Park is a 325-acre park with a zoo owned by the city of Aurora.