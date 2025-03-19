Traffic stop in Aurora leads to police investigation
AURORA, Ill. - An investigation is underway in Aurora after a traffic stop prompted a large police presence Wednesday morning in the west suburb.
What we know:
Aurora police said all lanes of South Broadway Street were closed between Hazel and Ashland avenues for the investigation.
Police said the investigation concerns a traffic stop but did not provide any further details.
SkyFOX captured what appeared to be a shattered window and several bullet holes on a vehicle at the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from Aurora police.