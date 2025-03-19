Traffic stop in Aurora leads to police investigation

The Brief Aurora police are investigating a traffic stop that led to a large police presence Wednesday morning. South Broadway Street was closed between Hazel and Ashland avenues during the investigation. A vehicle at the scene appeared to have a shattered window and several bullet holes.



An investigation is underway in Aurora after a traffic stop prompted a large police presence Wednesday morning in the west suburb.

Aurora police investigation

What we know:

Aurora police said all lanes of South Broadway Street were closed between Hazel and Ashland avenues for the investigation.

Police said the investigation concerns a traffic stop but did not provide any further details.

SkyFOX captured what appeared to be a shattered window and several bullet holes on a vehicle at the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.