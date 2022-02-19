Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
8
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:22 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Aurora police look for shoplifters who targeted Macy's at Fox Valley Mall

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago
article

AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police are looking for three males who shoplifted items from the Macy's at the Fox Valley Mall.

The suspects were at Macy's on Monday afternoon. They left the mall in an older, dark-blue Kia minivan.

Aurora police provided images of a suspect and described the three suspects this way:

  • Male wearing a black and blue puffer coat with a hood, with two Polo fleece hoodies underneath, ripped blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.
  • Male wearing a yellow baseball cap, with dark long hair, wearing a North Face Hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force shoes.
  • Male wearing a black winter hat, diamond earrings, a black puffer jacket with a dark Polo fleece zip-up underneath, dark blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

There's no word on what they stole.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS