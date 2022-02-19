Aurora police look for shoplifters who targeted Macy's at Fox Valley Mall

article

Aurora police are looking for three males who shoplifted items from the Macy's at the Fox Valley Mall.

The suspects were at Macy's on Monday afternoon. They left the mall in an older, dark-blue Kia minivan.

Aurora police provided images of a suspect and described the three suspects this way:

Male wearing a black and blue puffer coat with a hood, with two Polo fleece hoodies underneath, ripped blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

Male wearing a yellow baseball cap, with dark long hair, wearing a North Face Hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force shoes.

Male wearing a black winter hat, diamond earrings, a black puffer jacket with a dark Polo fleece zip-up underneath, dark blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

There's no word on what they stole.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS