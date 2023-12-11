Aurora police searching for suspect in weekend shooting that left man hospitalized

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a shooting in Aurora over the weekend that left one man hospitalized.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of N. Lake Street.

Officers found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot and were notified of the shooting victim, a 29-year-old man, arriving at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives have not yet been able to locate the suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Aurora Police's Investigation Division at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

You can also make a tip online at www.p3tips.com/135. All tips can be made anonymously and any information that helps lead to an arrest is eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.