Police in Aurora are trying to identify the person who broke into two vehicles and stole items last month.

The burglaries happened overnight on Sept. 27 in the 500 block of Station Boulevard, police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Aurora police's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

