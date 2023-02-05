Aurora Police shot a person who charged at an officer with knives, police say

Aurora Police shot a person who they said was armed with knives on Sunday. The person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue for a report of "a subject armed with multiple knives and making threats towards people on scene."

Aurora Police said that officers tried "de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful."

They said the person "charged an officer while still armed with knives" and the officer opened fire.

Aurora Police said "officers immediately rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department medics arrived on scene. The subject was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition."

The name, age and gender of the person who was shot have not been released. Aurora Police said that they will release further information on Monday morning.

The officer was hospitalized "per policy" and later released.

The shooting is under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.