Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:18 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County

Aurora animal control officer rescues Red-Tailed Hawk perched on downtown bridge

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago
Image 1 of 4

Photo credit: The City of Aurora / Thom King

AURORA, Ill. - A juvenile Red-Tailed Hawk was spotted in downtown Aurora on Thursday.

Quentin Johnson, an Animal Care and Control Officer II, responded to a call regarding the hawk perched on the Downer Street Bridge's barrier.

The hawk initially flew away, but returned to the same spot. Johnson then carefully captured it and transported the hawk to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center for evaluation and treatment.

The Red-Tailed Hawk is one of the largest birds in North America.