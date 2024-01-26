Aurora animal control officer rescues Red-Tailed Hawk perched on downtown bridge

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo credit: The City of Aurora / Thom King

A juvenile Red-Tailed Hawk was spotted in downtown Aurora on Thursday.

Quentin Johnson, an Animal Care and Control Officer II, responded to a call regarding the hawk perched on the Downer Street Bridge's barrier.

The hawk initially flew away, but returned to the same spot. Johnson then carefully captured it and transported the hawk to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center for evaluation and treatment.

The Red-Tailed Hawk is one of the largest birds in North America.