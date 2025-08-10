Aurora police look for shooting suspect near Fox Valley Mall

The Brief An early morning shooting prompted a "significant" police presence in Aurora on Sunday. The shooting appeared to have taken place during a domestic dispute, police say. The scene was near the Fox Valley Mall.



An early morning shooting in west suburban Aurora prompted a significant police presence on Sunday near the Fox Valley Mall.

What we know:

Officers responded a little after 6 a.m. to the shooting in the 500 block of Station Boulevard, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The scene is not far from the Fox Valley Mall near the border with Naperville off the busy Route 59 corridor. The Naperville Police Department said they are assisting Aurora police in the search for the gunman.

As of 10:15 a.m., Aurora police said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute but there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Officers were still looking for the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with black hair in his mid-20s last seen wearing all black.

Nearby residents were asked to remain indoors while police worked the area.

One resident said he heard "two rounds of multiple gunshots, I mean multiple. Probably six to 12 rounds at first. I though it was a garbage truck or something, a dumpster falling over. I didn't know what it was. And then there was a pause and then there was another round. I stepped out on my balcony and saw an individual wearing all black, black hoodie, black pants, ran from the building to the park. That's exactly where the SWAT team's searching."

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many people were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.