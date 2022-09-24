Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition

Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue for a report of two gunshot victims.

Police said detectives and evidence technicians were on the scene collecting evidence and witness statements. Aurora police asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 630-256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.