Aurora suspends public visits to airport, museums

Aurora officials announced new restrictions Friday on public visits to several areas of the city, including the airport, zoo and museums to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Beginning March 14, public visits and tours will be suspended for 30 days at the Phillips Park Zoo, the Phillips Park Golf Course, the Aurora Municipal Airport, the Aurora GAR Memorial Hall and the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, city officials said in a statement.

“These are all temporary actions for the good of the whole as we navigate the constantly-evolving COVID-19 coronavirus crisis,” Mayor Richard C. Irvin said. “We will assess the restrictions throughout the month and make adjustments as necessary.”

The city is also limiting council meetings to no more than 50 audience members, and postponing previously organized large gatherings for the next month, officials said.

