Aurora track star honored with Patrick Hilby Day
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora recognized the accomplishments of a standout high school athlete this week.
Patrick Hilby won the national title earlier this month by posting a 1:48:47 finish time in the 800-meter run at the New Balance National Indoor Championship Meet held in Boston.
On Tuesday, Hilby was honored by Aurora officials with a trophy, a street sign and a proclamation naming his birthday, July 23, as Patrick Hilby Day.
Hilby is a senior at Aurora Central Catholic High School. He is also Illinois' high school state champion in the 800-meter run.
Hilby will continue his athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. He has also signed an NIL deal with New Balance.