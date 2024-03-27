Aurora track star honored with Patrick Hilby Day

Aurora recognized the accomplishments of a standout high school athlete this week.

Patrick Hilby won the national title earlier this month by posting a 1:48:47 finish time in the 800-meter run at the New Balance National Indoor Championship Meet held in Boston.

On Tuesday, Hilby was honored by Aurora officials with a trophy, a street sign and a proclamation naming his birthday, July 23, as Patrick Hilby Day.

Hilby is a senior at Aurora Central Catholic High School. He is also Illinois' high school state champion in the 800-meter run.

Hilby will continue his athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. He has also signed an NIL deal with New Balance.