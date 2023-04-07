Aurora woman dies after car crashes into suburban pond

A 23-year-old Aurora woman was pronounced dead a day after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a suburban pond.

Maria Gonzales, 23, died Tuesday from injuries she sustained in the crash on Monday evening, according to Aurora police.

About 7 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving a submerged vehicle at Bilter Road and DuPage Parkway, police said.

The driver, a 23-year-old Aurora man, was able to free himself from the vehicle and swim to safety, according to officials.

The Aurora Fire Department Water Rescue Team pulled Gonzales from the vehicle, police said. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead the following day.

Aurora police continue to investigate the crash, and ask anyone with information to call their Traffic Division at 630-256-5330.