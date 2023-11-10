Aurora's mayor leads effort in granting holiday cheer to active military

The city of Aurora is arranging special surprises for the troops this holiday season.

The annual "Gifts from Home" program provides active military from Aurora with a holiday package that includes a personalized letter.

Mayor Richard Irvin, who is an Army veteran, said he would have loved to get something like this when he served.

"When you get this gift from home, you know, it's just showing people that — letting people see that they appreciate what you're doing and the service that you're giving our country. It just makes you feel good, it makes you feel special and lets you know why you're out there serving our country," said Irvin.

The deadline to register an active member of the military from Aurora is at noon on Monday.

You can find the form here.