Man found shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot in Austin Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police say a 32-year-old man was discovered face down on the street in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue just before 2 a.m.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were available.

There is no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.