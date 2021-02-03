Austin man charged in Uptown carjacking

article

A 20-year-old Austin man was arrested in connection with a carjacking in Uptown Jan. 22 on the North Side.

Dumareah Taylor is facing a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, Chicago police said.

Taylor was taken into custody about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, after being identified as the person who carjacked a 35-year-old man who was letting him test drive his black Lexus RX 330 in the 800 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said.

He is due in court Wednesday.