Chicago police seek man wanted in South Side murder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kenneth Brown (CPD)

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Austin earlier this month.

A 34-year-old woman was shot and killed in the 500 block of North Long Avenue around 6:23 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.

Kenneth Brown, 44, is wanted in connection to the murder. Brown has an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say if you come into contact with this man, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Brown is 6-foot-3 and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

If you have any information about Brown, contact Area Four Detective Jozefcza, Detective Dahlberg or Detective Sgt Wood at (312) 745-8252.