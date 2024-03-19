Man shot during robbery in West Side alley: Chicago police

A man was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of North Leamington Avenue at approximately 12:37 a.m.

A 38-year-old man told officers that he was forced out of his car by three offenders while traveling through an alley and was robbed. The victim was shot in the waist before the offenders fled in a silver sedan.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police say the suspects remain at large. Area Four Detectives are investigating.