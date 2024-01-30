Austin shooting: Man critically wounded in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

A 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's West Side.

Around 6:48 p.m., police say the male victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of W. Congress Parkway when a vehicle drove by and fired shots.

The victim was struck four times and took himself to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.