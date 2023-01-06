Authorities release 911 calls for service involving Buffalo Grove family killed in murder-suicide

The Village of Buffalo Grove released multiple 911 calls for service involving the family that was killed in a murder-suicide last year.

According to the village, the industry standard for retaining 911 call audio files is 60 to 90 days. The calls released Friday were dated Sept. 6, 2022, Sept. 10, 2022, Sept. 11, 2022, three from Sept. 30, 2022 and one from Oct. 21, 2022.

The calls were made months before 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak killed his four family members and himself in their home on Nov. 30, 2022.

According to the Lake County coroner, Vera Kisliak, her husband Andrei, their two daughters and Andrei's mother died from sharp force injuries.

A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house.

Lake County court records tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak dating back to at least July, when the couple began highly contentious divorce proceedings. Among other instances mentioned in court filings, his wife told the court her husband brought home prostitutes, used drugs heavily, followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her."

Then, at a Nov. 1, 2022 hearing, the couple asked a judge to modify a protective order that had barred Andrei Kisliak from the house and from seeing their children without supervision, and let him move back in.

According to reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the family.

Many of those calls happened in the months leading up to the murders.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.