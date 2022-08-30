Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail.

The offender is described as a tall Black male with a slim build.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

He was wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, dark gloves, eyewear and a dark mask.

The suspect is still at large, according to the FBI.