Auto repair shops targeted by robbers in Humboldt Park, Austin: police

Chicago police are warning residents of two armed robberies reported in May in Humboldt Park and in Austin.

In each incident, two people entered an auto glass repair shop near closing time, flashed a handgun and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 5:05 p.m. May 20 in the 3800 block of West Grand Avenue, and about 6:05 p.m. May 28 in the 4800 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.