Charges filed in Avondale shooting: Chicago police

Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man in Avondale this fall.

Joesph Blanks, 28, was arrested near his home in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say Blanks shot a 42-year-old man in the 6300 block of North Talman Avenue on Oct. 14. at 10:30 p.m.

He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge firearm and domestic battery.

Blanks' detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.