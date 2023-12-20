Expand / Collapse search

Charges filed in Avondale shooting: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Avondale
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Joseph Blanks (CPD)

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a man in Avondale this fall. 

Joesph Blanks, 28, was arrested near his home in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue on Tuesday. 

Police say Blanks shot a 42-year-old man in the 6300 block of North Talman Avenue on Oct. 14. at 10:30 p.m. 

He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge firearm and domestic battery. 

Blanks' detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. 