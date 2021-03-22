Axe-wielding home intruder in Joliet burglary captured in California: police

article

A man wanted for breaking into a Joliet home with an axe in February was arrested in southern California.

Allen Gillaspie, of Washington state, allegedly used the axe to break through the rear glass door of a home in the 3500 block of Pandola Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

In the Feb. 5 incident, a resident inside the home saw someone they didn’t know and ran to a neighbor’s home to report the crime, police said. Gillaspie, 37, allegedly left the home before police arrived, but investigators were able to determine his vehicle was registered in Washington state.

On Feb. 19, an arrest warrant was issued for Gillaspie, police said. He was arrested March 4 by the Santa Barbara Police Department on the warrant.

On March 20, Gillaspie was extradited to Will County, where he faces counts of home invasion, residential burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools, and aggravated assault.