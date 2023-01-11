Baby boy dies after being found unresponsive on Chicago's Northwest Side

An investigation has been launched after a 4-month-old boy died Tuesday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood.

Hugo Goecke was found unresponsive inside a residence around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Goecke was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

His autopsy results are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.