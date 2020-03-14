Baby boy found dead in Lawndale home, person being questioned

A person is being questioned by police after a 5-month-old boy was found dead Saturday in a Lawndale home on the West Side.

Officers responding to a wellbeing check about 1:35 p.m. found the boy unresponsive in an apartment in the 500 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police said. The officers called for an ambulance, but the boy died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Three other children — a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were also found at the apartment and taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation, police said. They were in good condition.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest, police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.