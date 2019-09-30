Baby falls from 4th-floor window on Chicago's South Side

A 1-year-old boy fell from a fourth-story window Monday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 8:25 p.m., the boy fell out of a window from the fourth floor of a residential building in the 6300 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police said the boy’s mother was in another room helping another child with homework when the baby fell from the bedroom window, which was “slightly open.” It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was in the room with him when he fell, but a sibling was sitting on a bed in the room when officers came to examine the window.

It was not known whether the window had a screen, according to police. The fall is being investigated as a non-criminal, accidental injury.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately return requests for comment.

Area Central detectives are investigating.