Baby girl beaten to death in Hammond

An infant girl died Saturday days after being beaten at her home in Hammond, Indiana.

The girl, who was five months old, suffered “blunt force injuries to the head” about 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at her home in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where she was pronounced dead about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled the infant’s death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Neither Hammond police, the Lake County sheriff’s office nor the Indiana Department of Child Services immediately responded to a request for further information.