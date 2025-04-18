Baby kidnapped on Chicago's North Side, suspect taken into custody: police

The Brief A baby was taken from an 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon in the Edgewater neighborhood. Police say the suspect fled with the child but was later arrested nearby. The baby was brought to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment; charges are pending.



A baby is safe and a suspect is in custody after a kidnapping Friday afternoon on Chicago’s North Side, authorities said.

What we know:

Around 12:23 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue with a 2-month-old girl when someone known to her took the baby and fled, according to police.

Officers later tracked down the suspect in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue, not far from where the incident began.

The baby was brought to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment. Authorities have not shared the girl's condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the person arrested or details about their relationship to the 18-year-old woman and the baby.

What's next:

Chicago police say charges are pending against the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.