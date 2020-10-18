Baby of pregnant woman who was murdered in Jeffery Manor dies

The family of a pregnant woman shot dead outside her Jeffery Manor home last week is now mourning another loss. Stacey Jones’ son, delivered prematurely after she was killed, died this weekend. Baby Harrison was just four days old.

Neighbors say the block where the probation officer was found shot in the back typically doesn’t see this kind of violence. They are sad at the loss.

“She’s gone, her child the baby’s gone and she’s got two children with no mother. This has got to stop in Chicago. It’s got to stop!” said Elliott Cobb, neighbor.

Elliott Cobb lives on the block. He heard the shots early Tuesday, but stayed down.

“No regard for life, no regard for nobody. No regard for they own self or well being. It’s the world that we live in but you got to protect yourself at all times,” said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Police are focusing their interest on people known to the victim. One man was taken in for questioning, but later released without charges.

“I’m sorry for the family. I pray for you all, keep you all in my prayers as I said before, you know it’s sad,” said the neighbor who is anonymous.

Jones was originally from Tennessee and hadn’t lived on 95th Place for long. She leaves behind two school-aged sons.

“She was always nice walking the children around. The children loved to waive at my dog and he’s still a pup and he’s still learning his ways, but she seemed like a very nice person,” said Cobb.

Chicago police are continuing to search for the killer. Meanwhile, the Jones family has set up a Go Fund Me to help take care of Jones’ two surviving sons.