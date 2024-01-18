Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman at Back of the Yards business

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a woman Monday inside a business in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Louie Foster allegedly pulled out a gun and shot a 33-year-old woman inside a business around 3:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. She was identified China Mitchell by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Foster was arrested roughly 15 minutes after the shooting in the 1600 block of West 49th Street, police said. He was charged with first-degree murder, murder (strong probability of death or injury) and armed habitual criminal, all felonies.

Foster is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.

No further information was provided.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.