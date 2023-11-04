Back of the Yards shooting: Man on motorcycle gunned down on Chicago's South Side

A man riding a motorcycle on Chicago's South Side was fatally shot on Saturday.

Around 4:34 p.m., police say the 32-year-old victim was on his motorcycle in the 4900 block of S. Honore St. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body and then crashed into a parked car, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.